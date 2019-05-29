Otter Cute Attack

A pair of orphaned river otter pups are finding a new home at the Oregon Zoo, and staff said the two are becoming fast friends.

The zoo believes the female is about 6 weeks old and weighs 3.5 pounds, while the male is 4 weeks old and weighs 2.4 pounds.

Described as “boisterous and squeaky,” the male and female pups were found abandoned earlier this month in different parts of the state.

They met for the first time on Friday.

“Our preference for them would have been rehab and release,” said Amy Cutting, who oversees the zoo’s Great Northwest area.

“However, wildlife officials said that was not possible so we’re happy we could give them a second chance.

We have a good track record with orphaned otters. Our adult otter, Tilly, was also rescued as a pup, and she’s helped raise an orphan as well.”

