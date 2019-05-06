Other Uses For Hand Sanitizer

Do you carry your hand sanitizer everywhere? Here are some other uses.

So how about this list:

Hair Gel, Cell Phone Shiner, Pimple Treatment, Glue Remover, Stain Remover, and Public Restroom Rescue.

Not included on the list but suggested by some friends:

Polish silver – it cuts through tarnish quickly .

it cuts through tarnish quickly Clean eyeglasses – it removes fingerprints, hair spray and more.

– it removes fingerprints, hair spray and more. Use as a deodorant – it kills underarm germs effectively

– it kills underarm germs effectively Use instead of dry shampoo – just squeeze a little onto your fingertips and massage lightly into hair roots.

– just squeeze a little onto your fingertips and massage lightly into hair roots. Get permanent marker off whiteboards and clothing – write over the marker on the whiteboard with a dry-eraser pen, then wipe with hand sanitizer | for clothes , dab at the stain instead of rubbing.

– write over the marker on the with a dry-eraser pen, then wipe with hand sanitizer | , dab at the stain instead of rubbing. Pretreat stains before laundering – just rub sanitizer in and let it set for one to three minutes.

– just rub sanitizer in and let it set for one to three minutes. Clean your keyboard, mouse, touchscreen and touchpad – use a microfiber cloth.

And now you know!!