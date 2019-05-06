Credit: galitskaya | BigStockPhoto.com

Other Uses For Hand Sanitizer

Do you carry your hand sanitizer everywhere?  Here are some other uses.

So how about this list:

Hair Gel, Cell Phone Shiner, Pimple Treatment, Glue Remover, Stain Remover, and Public Restroom Rescue.

Not included on the list but suggested by some friends:

  • Polish silver – it cuts through tarnish quickly.
  • Clean eyeglasses – it removes fingerprints, hair spray and more.
  • Use as a deodorant – it kills underarm germs effectively
  • Use instead of dry shampoo – just squeeze a little onto your fingertips and massage lightly into hair roots.
  • Get permanent marker off whiteboards and clothing – write over the marker on the whiteboard with a dry-eraser pen, then wipe with hand sanitizer | for clothesdab at the stain instead of rubbing.
  • Pretreat stains before laundering – just rub sanitizer in and let it set for one to three minutes.
  • Clean your keyboard, mouse, touchscreen and touchpad – use a microfiber cloth.

And now you know!!

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
