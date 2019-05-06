Other Uses For Hand Sanitizer

Do you carry your hand sanitizer everywhere? Here are some other uses.
So how about this list:
Hair Gel, Cell Phone Shiner, Pimple Treatment, Glue Remover, Stain Remover, and Public Restroom Rescue.
Not included on the list but suggested by some friends:
- Polish silver – it cuts through tarnish quickly.
- Clean eyeglasses – it removes fingerprints, hair spray and more.
- Use as a deodorant – it kills underarm germs effectively
- Use instead of dry shampoo – just squeeze a little onto your fingertips and massage lightly into hair roots.
- Get permanent marker off whiteboards and clothing – write over the marker on the whiteboard with a dry-eraser pen, then wipe with hand sanitizer | for clothes, dab at the stain instead of rubbing.
- Pretreat stains before laundering – just rub sanitizer in and let it set for one to three minutes.
- Clean your keyboard, mouse, touchscreen and touchpad – use a microfiber cloth.
And now you know!!