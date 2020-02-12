Oscar winners and captivating moments: what you missed

The movie and television awards season is upon us and that means it’s time to be glued to your Instagram feed or television on Sunday nights, make your predictions, gawk over the best dressed and most illuminating performances.

Sunday night marked the 92nd Academy Awards (the Oscars). Big blockbusters that continued to be buzz-worthy from the Golden Globes and BAFTA’s in previous weeks included Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood“, starring Hollywood superstars, Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCarprio, Sam Mendes’ glorious World War I odyssey, “1917“, Todd Phillips’ “Joker” starring Joaquin Phoenix, Noah Baumbachs’ “Marriage Story” (Netflix) and Rupert Goold’s “Judy“, starring Renée Zellweger.

#Oscars Moment: Renée Zellweger wins Best Actress for her work in @JudyGarlandFilm. pic.twitter.com/ZkciWT0d2u — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020

And maybe not-so-surprisingly–considered the already international success–is Bong Joon-ho’s, “Parasite“, a bittersweat cherry on top of the awards night of celebrations. “Parasite” shook the entire awards season with four Oscar wins Sunday night, including arguably the most coveted award for a film, a win for best motion picture.

While this eclectic array of films encompassed many different themes, from paying homage to WWI to recreating a comic book villain/anti-hero in a much needed and highly cerebral interpretation, to an origin love (conflict) story of a quickly crumbling marriage that had audiences grappling with the love/hate relationship of both spouses. Other films that took a slight backseat in the Oscar buzz includes other star-studded films, “JoJo Rabbit”, “Ford v Ferrari”, and “Rocketman”.

It was also a night of jaw-dropping performances, from Cynthia Erivo’s (“Harrett”) live performance of “Stand Up”, and the magical ensemble of Idina Menzel and Norwegian songstress, Aurora performing “Frozen 2” title track, “Into the Unknown” with fellow Broadway singers introducing a line each in their native language, from Japanese to German.

.@IdinaMenzel, @AURORAmusic and nine of the world's Elsas just took to the stage for a performance of "Into the Unknown." #Oscars pic.twitter.com/2QUW67HYiS — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020

Among many great and awkward moments (cue James Cordin and Rebel Wilson in cat costumes), it was all around an exciting night, celebrating Hollywood favorites, and international underdogs. In addition to the music, we here at WARM 106.9 enjoy seeing the films reflect onscreen magical moments that captivate us and be celebrated for their uniqueness and bold ventures. Hopefully Hollywood has more to offer in its hidden gems, and Joon-ho keeps surprising his American audiences.