Orlando Bloom is "one proud partner" after Katy Perry's 'Celebrating America' performance

Handout/Biden Inaugural Committee via Getty Images

Katy Perry lit up the night — literally — with her performance of “Firework” on the Celebrating America special Wednesday, capping off the Inauguration Day festivities for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Katy performed her uplifting hit in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., as a beautiful display of colorful fireworks erupted in the background.

Her fiancé, Orlando Bloom — with whom she shares daughter Daisy Dove — was there watching the whole thing in person and took to Instagram to express how moved he was by the performance.

“One day our little girl will grow up and see her mother play her part in a moment in history that we hope will heal, we hope will unite, we hope, we love,” Orlando wrote. “One proud partner here with a tear of joy.”

Orlando shared a video he captured from the tail end of the performance, where he tells Katy, “That was awesome, baby. Great job, baby.”

The two kiss and Katy tells him, “I love you.”

Katy also made a fashion statement with her performance, wearing a Thom Browne white cashmere coat and train over a silk satin corset and skirt. The patriotic outfit featured red and navy button detailing. She helped design her custom heart-shaped 18K white gold and diamond earrings for the event, featuring Rahaminov Diamonds.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.