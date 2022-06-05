Original Bon Jovi bassist Alec John Such dead at age 70

Theo Wargo/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Founding Bon Jovi bassist Alec John Such has died, according to a message posted Sunday on the band’s social media sites. He was 70.

“We are heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of our dear friend Alec John Such,” reads the note, apparently from frontman Jon Bon Jovi. “He was an original. As a founding member of Bon Jovi, Alec was integral to the formation of the band. To be honest, we found our way to each other thru him — he was a childhood friend of [drummer] Tico [Torres] and brought [longtime guitarist] Richie [Sambora] to see us perform.”

The message concludes, “Alec was always wild and full of life. Today those special memories bring a smile to my face and a tear to my eye. We’ll miss him dearly.”

Such was a member of Bon Jovi from the group’s 1983 formation until 1994, when he was replaced by Hugh McDonald. Alec played on the band’s first five studio albums, including the hugely successful Slippery When Wet and New Jersey, which topped the Billboard 200 in 1986 and 1988, respectively.

Among the many major Bon Jovi hits on which he appears are “You Give Love a Bad Name,” “Livin’ on a Prayer,” “Wanted Dead or Alive,” “Bad Medicine,” “Born to Be My Baby,” “I’ll Be There for You,” “Lay Your Hands on Me” and “Bed of Roses.”

Such was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Bon Jovi in 2018, and he performed with his old band mates at the ceremony.

During his speech, Alec said, “These guys are the best. We had so many great times together…Love them to death and always will.”

Meanwhile, Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan, who recruited Such for the band, posted his own tribute to Alec that reads, “RIP my soul brother…It was an honor and pleasure to share the stage and to share life with you.”

