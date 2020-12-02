Oreo unveils new Lady Gaga 'Chromatica' cookies

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

2021 is already looking bright, thanks to a sweet new superstar collaboration that will hit shelves in January.

Lady Gaga has teamed up with America’s favorite cookie to create a new Oreo that will help spread musical messages of kindness.

The two cultural icons concocted these one-of-a-kind pink Chromatica Oreos with green creme filling inspired by Gaga’s feel-good dance album, Chromatica.

The first-ever celebrity Oreo features three different designs inspired by the album, embossed on the wafer.

Oreo hasn’t released the official date for when Little Monsters can buy full-size packs but said in the meantime, “the cookies will be available in 6-cookie packs at convenience stores starting in January for a limited time only, while supplies last.”

On Wednesday, Oreo announced that fans can sign up for the Lady Gaga and Oreo Stan Club to receive a notification when the cookies officially drop. The first 1,000 subscribers will receive a complimentary pack.

Additionally, starting December 15 and ending on April 30, 2021, Oreo and Gaga will launch “Sing it with Oreo” to encourage fans to send uplifting “Oreograms” to loved ones for a chance to win an assortment of Lady Gaga swag and experiences.

The grand prize is a flyaway concert and meet-and-greet experience, pending COVID-19 restrictions, with the Grammy-winning artist.

By Kelly McCarthy

