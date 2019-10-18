Oreo Unveils Its Version Of A Gingerbread House!

The Oreo Chocolate Cookie House is changing the game!

Get the family together this winter for some afternoon fun! This kit includes everything you need to build and decorate your very own OREO holiday chocolate cookie house. It comes with pre-baked chocolate cookie pieces, pre-made icing, OREO Cookies, OREO Mini Cookies, fruity gummies, and candy jewels. Just open the box and start building!” said the description from Big Lots.

It looks like the decorating kit is already gaining traction. At last check, Big Lots website was completely sold out.

This isn’t the first time Oreo has experimented with different products. Over the summer, they unveiled five new flavors.

And right now, they have a new mystery Oreo they’re promoting.