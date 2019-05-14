Credit: DenisMArt | BigStockPhoto.com

Oreo Releases FIVE New Cookie Flavors For Summer.

May 14, 2019

Oh my goodness! (There goes my “summer bod”) 😉

The first flavor, available now, is a returning favorite: S’mores. The campfire classic in Oreo form features two graham cracker-flavored cookies sandwiched together with marshmallow and chocolate-flavored cream.

The next cookie to be released was designed for the fancy coffee lovers among us. The Oreo Thins Latte comes with thinner-than-normal Oreo cookies filled with java-flavored cream. You can expect them to start hitting grocery stores in June and then stay there, as it’s the newest permanent Thins flavor.

June will also bring Marshmallow Moon Oreos inspired by the 50th anniversary of the Apollo lunar landing. Not only will the limited-edition cookies come in glow-in-the-dark packaging (complete with anniversary stickers!), the wafers themselves will be stamped with three fun, lunar-themed designs. Even better, the cream inside is a galactic purple!

 

July is ice cream season, and Oreo is celebrating by teaming up with Baskin Robbins to release a Mint Chocolate Chip flavored Oreo in mid-July. The insides of this ice cream-inspired treat will include both mint and chocolate cream, speckled with chocolate chips.

Finally, to close out summer, Oreo will be unveiling limited-edition Maple Creme Oreos in late August. The flavor includes two Golden Oreo wafers stuffed with, you guessed it, sweet maple cream. Canadians are sure to love them.

About AJ

Your afternoon host AJ has been in Seattle for over 5 years and SO much has happened in his life since moving here. He and his wife of 7 years Nicole, had their first baby (Max...he is now 2) and they bought their first home here. When AJ isn't on the air, at a sporting event supporting one of our local teams (ESPECIALLY the Sounders and Seahawks) or hosting an event for one of the organizations that he works with including Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, March For Babies, Susan G Komen and Washington Trails Association, he is more than likely climbing a mountain! "I love everything this place has to offer, from world-class entertainment, to the incredible food to all of its natural beauty with so many amazing mountains and trails at our doorstep! I LOVE the Pacific Northwest and am proud to call it home and do what I love to do with an incredible group of people."
