Oreo is at it again with the new flavors for the upcoming new year!

Are you prepared to totally freak out? Yes? GREAT, because we have exciting news. Oreo announced Thursday it would be releasing two new flavors in January 2020: Chocolate Marshmallow and Caramel Coconut. I KNOW.

Oreo quietly made the announcement with a video on its Instagram page, and people completely lost it, with one person making my favorite comment: “HELL yes. Now these are some fun new flavors!!!” Could not agree more!