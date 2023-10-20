‘Oppenheimer’ director Christopher Nolan gives a tip of the hat to Taylor Swift for her blockbuster Eras Tour film

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

It’s not known if Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan is a dyed-in-the-wool Swiftie, but he’s sure a fan of how Taylor Swift shook off the limits of the old Hollywood system with her Eras Tour film.

On Thursday evening, during a literary event at the City of New York Graduate Center, Nolan and wife/producing partner Emma Thomas discussed their passion of preserving the cinematic experience in the age of streaming, and Nolan shouted out Taylor.

“Taylor Swift is about to show the studios, because her concert film is not being distributed by the studios. It’s being distributed by the theater owner, AMC, and it’s going to make an enormous amount of money,” he expressed.

It already has: Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour had a worldwide opening weekend of $125 million.

Nolan continued by saying Swift’s gambit proved the cinematic experience “is a way of seeing things and sharing stories, or sharing experiences that’s incredibly valuable. And if they [the studios] don’t want it, somebody else will … that’s just the truth.”

Regarding that “enormous amount of money,” Deadline explains that since Taylor skipped the normal route of having a big studio get her movie into theaters, she’s cut out the middleman — and is being rewarded exponentially for the move: The trade says Taylor has earned a 57% cut on every $19.89 ticket.

