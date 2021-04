indigolotos|BigStock

a Rhode Island teen is giving away 1,000 Easter baskets.

16-year-old James Ryan started Operation Jack Rabbit when he was 4.

That year he delivered eight pails with Easter goodies.

He thought Christmas was covered so he picked Easter to help out kids.

This year with help from friends and family he is donating 1,000 Easter pails.

Full story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069