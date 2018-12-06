Onion Soup Recipe [Easier Than YOU Think!]

I had a serious “adulting” moment over the weekend.

I took mental inventory of the random food items in the fridge/pantry and decided it was enough to make a couple bowls of Onion Soup.

1 onion

1/3 container of broth (left over from Thanksgiving)

1 Stale Bagel

A couple slices of cheese.

Cilantro (That has MAYBE a day or two left of life in it.)

I also had eggs, soy milk, coffee and a couple chocolate bars. LOL…Those are still there.

I should note: I REALLY love French Onion Soup. When it’s got the perfect ratios and it’s not too salty, its one of my FAVORITE things. I’ve never attempted to make it, in part because I’m so picky about it. And YES, I’m aware I didn’t use the correct cheese for “French” Onion Soup…But I used what I had.

I caramelized the onions in olive oil, with some Trader Joe’s 21 Salute Seasoning. (If you’ve never tried it, it’s good on EVERYTHING.)

I added the broth to the pan and sprinkled on the chopped up cilantro. Covered it and set it to low for like an hour.

I sliced the bagel into 4 thin slices. Toasted it. Cut in pieces.

Sliced Cheese.

Combined soup, bagel pieces and cheese in bowls. Placed in a pan and broiled for 2-3 mins.

OMG….it was soooooooooooooooooooooooooo good!

If you’ve got broth laying around…DEFINITLY try it. Whether it’s onions or any other veggie. It’s great!

Happy adulting!