OneRepublic’s “I Ain’t Worried” tops ‘Billboard”s Adult Pop Airplay chart

Interscope

OneRepublic’s Top Gun: Maverick tune is now topping the charts.

The group’s “I Ain’t Worried” has reached number one on Billboard’s Adult Pop Airplay chart.

The song marks the first time OneRepublic has topped that chart since “Counting Stars” spent seven weeks at number one in 2013-2014. It’s the Ryan Tedder-fronted group’s fourth chart-topper on the tally overall.

On the Billboard Hot 100 chart, the song has reached number six so far, marking OneRepublic’s fourth top-10 on that list and first top-10 hit since “Counting Stars.”

