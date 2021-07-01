OneRepublic finally confirms release date for new album, ‘Human’

Interscope/Mosley Music Group

Originally scheduled for the fall of 2019, OneRepublic‘s long-awaited album Human finally has an official release date: August 27, 2021.

The album was initially moved because frontman Ryan Tedder said it wasn’t finished but once the pandemic hit, the album was delayed again. On Thursday, though, the band wrote on their socials, “We’re happy we can finally announce this! The official release date for our album Human is August 27th.”

“THANK YOU for your patience & for supporting the singles we’ve been putting out,” they continued. “We’re so excited for you to finally hear it & can’t wait to perform it.“

Since 2019, OneRepublic have released singles like “Rescue Me,” “Wanted,” “Didn’t I,” “Better Days,” “Lose Somebody,” “Somebody to Love,” and “Run.” Many of those songs will be on Human.

