‘One World: Together at Home’ broadcast sets two Guinness World Records

May 28, 2020

Getty Images/Getty Images for Global Citizen(LOS ANGELES) — This week, Guinness World Records revealed that the One World: Together at Home broadcast — curated by Lady Gaga and co-hosted by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization in support of COVID-19 relief efforts — has set not one but two records.

The event, featuring performances by 72 artists in total over eight hours: six hours online, and two hours on TV. They included Gaga, Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Keith Urban, Celine Dion, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Elton John, Lizzo, Maren Morris, Sam Smith, John Legend, Jennifer Lopez and Stevie Wonder. 

It now holds the record for the most musical acts of any remote music festival, and it has also set the record for the most money ever raised for charity via a remote music festival. 

The One World: Together at Home broadcast, which raised nearly $128 million for the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 relief efforts, was conceived to honor, inspire and support front-line healthcare workers and bring families together.

WHO director general Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus said in a statement, “What these record titles signify is the commitment by many international artists, including Lady Gaga, philanthropists, corporations and humanitarians to come together in a global show of solidarity to help people overcome COVID-19.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

About Warm 106.9

Avatar
Today's Music Variety fuels the sing-along-soundtrack that keeps the innovative workplaces in the Seattle area inspired with songs from the 80's through today. Warm cares about the community we live in through deep participation in hundreds of annual events that focus on women and families.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only