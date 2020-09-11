One Good Deed

George Wentz is an Army veteran, he turned 100, and got his wish.
George sits in his driveway and waves at people driving by.
So one day Vinnie Rominger took a minute to stop by and say hi.
When he found out for his 100th birthday George
Just wanted people to wave and honk as they drove by.
Vinnie called a few friends and before he new it hundreds
of cars showed up honking and waving.
For those who stopped to say hi, George had a wooden car
to give them, that he makes in his garage.
Heart warming!
Full Story and Video: HERE
