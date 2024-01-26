On ‘The Tonight Show,’ Justin Timberlake announces Forget Tomorrow world tour, kicking off in April

Todd Owyoung/NBC

Justin Timberlake reunited with his pal Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show January 25, and while he was there, he broke some big news: He’s going on tour.

Justin’s Forget Tomorrow world tour will kick off April 29 in Vancouver; tickets go on sale February 2. On January 31, Justin’s birthday, he’ll do a free show at New York City’s Irving Plaza.

During his time on the show, Justin joined Jimmy and The Roots for a Classroom Instruments medley of his songs, including his new single “Selfish,” as well as “SexyBack,” “My Love,” “Suit & Tie,” “Rock Your Body” and “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”

Justin also discussed his new album, Everything I Thought It Was, which is coming out in March. He said he spent four years working on the record, and came up with nearly 100 songs, which he’s narrowed down to 18. In addition, he poked fun at Jimmy’s overly enthusiastic reaction when he played him the album for the first time.

“What was I doing?” Jimmy asked. “A LOT,” Justin replied. Justin then performed a reenactment of Jimmy listening to the album, which involved him jumping on the couch, yelling and dancing.

Justin will be the musical guest on this weekend’s edition of Saturday Night Live, hosted by his The Social Network co-star Dakota Johnson.

