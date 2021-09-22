On Purpose? Paltrow and Pit Twin Haircuts in the 90’s

If you don’t know, Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow dated in the late 1990s. They famously both had extremely similar haircuts at the same time.

Well, she finally answered the question we’ve all been wondering for decades:

did they purposely cut their hair to match?

While promoting a new product in a Goop video on Sunday, Gwyneth was asked about the iconic look.

“Did you go to the same stylist for the colors?”

Gwyneth was asked by her assistant Kevin Keating, to which she responded,

“We went to the same stylist for the cut. Chris McMillan cut both of our hair like this.”

She was then asked if it was intentional that they looked alike, and she responded with, “no.”

She then would not let Kevin contact Brad.

Gwyneth recently answered where she stands with Brad, years and years after their breakup.

