On National Voter Registration Day, Taylor Swift urges fans to “raise your voices”

Kevin Winter/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Tuesday, September 19, is National Voter Registration Day, and Taylor Swift is using her platform to make sure her fans are aware of that.

On her Instagram Story, Taylor writes, “Are you registered to vote yet? I’ve been so lucky to see so many of you guys at my US shows recently. I’ve heard you raise your voices and I know how powerful they are. Make sure you’re ready to use them in our elections this year.”

She provides a link to Vote.org/NVRD and adds, “Register to vote in less than 2 minutes.”

Taylor first started speaking out about politics in 2018, when she endorsed the Democratic candidate for Senate in her home state of Tennessee. Since then, she’s been vocal about the politicians, causes and policies she does and doesn’t support, but has always urged fans to be politically aware and to vote, period.

