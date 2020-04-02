On ‘Kimmel’, Samuel L. Jackson reads COVID-19 bedtime story, ‘Stay the F*** at Home’

ABC News/Steve Iervolino(LOS ANGELES) — (NOTE LANGUAGE) Samuel L. Jackson, the man who years ago so memorably narrated that children’s book for snooze-deprived parents, Go the F*** to Sleep, has a new fable for the age of coronavirus: Stay the F*** at Home.

Jackson, appearing from his home theater via video on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday night, read the children’s book sequel, which stressed, as only the Pulp Fiction Oscar nominee can, the importance of social distancing.

He intones, “Stay the f*** at home. Corona is spreading, this sh** is no joke. t’s no time to work or roam/ The way you can fight it is simple my friends, stay the f*** at home.”

Jackson continued, “Now technically I’m not a doctor. But motherf****** listen when I read a poem/So here I am, Sam F**king Jackson, imploring you: Keep your a** at home/If you want things to get back to normal, don’t panic. Just use your dome/Wash your hands, stop touching your face and stay the f*** at home.”

Doctor or no, Jackson’s advice has been watched more than 1.6 million times on YouTube — a viral sensation, pardon the pun.

Stay the F*** at Home was written by Go the F*** to Sleep‘s author, Adam Mansbach.

(Video contains censored profanity.)

