OMG This Baby Born in TN Ticks So Many Boxes of Amazing!

September 13, 2019

You won’t believe the series of events that led to this adorable baby’s story.  The moon, stars and planets ALL had to be aligned on this one!

Born on 9/11, at 9:11am and weighed in at 9 pounds 11 ounces.  What are the odds?  Please don’t ask my to calculate them.  I can barely count to 9 or 11.

Little baby girl Christina Malone-Brown was born at a hospital in Germantown Tennessee.  Brand new dad, Justin Brown, said that people in the hospital were telling him he better play the lottery.

Silly people… Look at the pictures.  They can’t tell he’s already won?

