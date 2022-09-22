Olivia Wilde weighs in on Harry Styles’ “Spit-Gate”: “People will look for drama anywhere they can”

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS Â©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc.

Even Olivia Wilde has something to say about Harry Styles‘ notorious “Spit-Gate,” where rumors sparked that he spat on Don’t Worry Darling co-star Chris Pine ﻿at the movie’s Venice Film Festival premiere.

Pine’s team has since dismissed the reports, while Harry used the rumor as a punch line at one of his Madison Square Garden shows.

Now, it’s Wilde’s turn to say something. The actress, who directed the movie and is dating the “As It Was” singer, was grilled on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert about the bizarre claim.

The actress was already addressing the reports when Colbert flashed his notecard, which read, “Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine? Why or why not? Support your answer.”

“No, he did not,” replied Wilde, who had just used “Spit-Gate” as a prime example of the “weird rumors” that have plagued Don’t Worry Darling.

“I think it’s a perfect example of, like, people will look for drama anywhere they can. Harry did not spit on Chris, in fact,” she continued on before Colbert interjected with a frank, “Only time will tell.”

Wilde laughed at the unexpected interruption and doubled down that Harry “really didn’t” spit on another man.

Speaking of Don’t Worry Darling, Harry’s mother, Anne Twist, saw the “first day showing” of the film and absolutely loves it. “You were excellent,” she told the cast on Instagram.

She had rave reviews for Wilde, who stars as Bunny in the movie, adding, “Well done @oliviawilde and team for drawing us in.”

The proud mom also praised her “baby” Harry’s performance in the film, telling him, “well done… for being a fabulous Jack. Very proud as usual.”

Don’t Worry Darling, which also stars Florence Pugh, premieres in theaters this Friday.

