Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘SOUR’ dominates ‘Billboard’ 200 for fourth week

After shooting back on top of the Billboard 200 chart, Olivia Rodrigo‘s SOUR held onto its crown for a fourth non-consecutive week.

The singer’s debut album sold an additional 83,000 units, the most out of any other album in the U.S. over the past week.

Rodrigo’s latest chart achievement breaks a decade-long dry spell when it comes to debut albums from female artists. The last debut album from a woman to spend four weeks on top of the Billboard 200 was Susan Boyle‘s I Dreamed a Dream, which was released in December 2009.

SOUR, which debuted May 21, has been assisted on the chart by Rodrigo’s trilogy of hits: “Drivers License,” “Deja Vu” and “good 4 u.” All three singles remain hot ticket items on the Billboard Hot 100.

Most of SOUR‘s 11 tracks are also charting on the Hot 100, with “good 4 u” leading the pack in the number-two spot.

“Deja Vu” ranks 10th while “Drivers License,” which peaked at number one and remained there for eight weeks, has fallen out of the top 25 and is now idling at 33.

“Traitor,” “Favorite Crime,” “Happier,” “Brutal,” “Jealousy, Jealousy,” and — reentering this week — “Enough for You” are all in the top 100.

