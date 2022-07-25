Olivia Rodrigo’s character will have a “meaningful sendoff” in ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’

Disney/Roger Erickson

Olivia Rodrigo‘s journey on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series comes to an end in the new season, creator Tim Federle confirms.

Olivia plays Nini in the beloved Disney+ series. While she started off as a main character in the first season, her meteoric rise to fame has called for Federle to rewrite what happens to her character.

Speaking to ABC Audio, Federle explained what it was like balancing Olivia’s commitment to the show while making sure she can still pursue her dreams and busy new schedule.

“It was a challenge, but a really fun one,” he revealed. “Ultimately, I would never want this series to stand in the way of anyone’s dream!”

Federle couldn’t be prouder of Olivia and raved, “She’s had this once-in-a-lifetime [and] once in a generation album release.” With the success of Olivia’s debut album, SOUR, which launched a sold-out world tour, Federle had to go back to the drawing board and decide what to do with Nini.

“It was about working closely with Olivia to say, ‘Let’s give you a meaningful sendoff’ and also pay tribute to our fans who have kind of now grown up with Nini,” Federle explained.

While Olivia does say goodbye this season, Federle knows the show and its cast will be okay.

“I so believe in the talent of this entire cast and these new characters, played by Saylor Bell and Adrian Lyles. I have every confidence that the audience will stick with us,” he declared. “I think while Olivia’s success is meteoric, I think this entire cast is so loveable and talented.”

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series‘ third season premieres Wednesday, July 27 on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

