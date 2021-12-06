Olivia Rodrigo unveils nearly 50-date Sour tour

Courtesy of Geffen Records

The wait for Olivia Rodrigo to go on tour is finally over. The singer unveiled her first worldwide trek on Monday that’ll promote her debut album, Sour.

“SOUR TOUR IS FINALLY HAPPENING!!!,” Olivia announced on Instagram and posted all the dates she’s locked down so far. She also announced that she’ll be hitting the road with three “angels” — Gracie Abrams, Holly Humberstone and Baby Queen — who will accompany her on different dates.

The North American leg of the trek starts on April 2, 2022 in San Francisco. The Grammy-nominee plans to hit up the biggest cities in the U.S. and Canada, with pit stops set in New York City, Las Vegas, Houston, Detroit, Toronto and many others before wrapping on May 25, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Olivia will then jump across the pond, with her first European date set for June 11 in Hamburg, Germany. The Sour tour concludes July 7, 2022 in London, England. It is unknown at this time if more dates will be announced, so stay tuned.

Tickets for the Sour tour go live on Friday, December 10 and Olivia wants to be sure they wind up in fans’ hands. She’s teamed with Ticketmaster and says those who register for a Verified Fan account by Tuesday, December 7, at 11:59 p.m. PT will get first dibs on the North American dates.

The tour announcement comes a few days after her Olivia’s ex, ﻿Joshua Bassett﻿, whom fans believe was the subject of the ﻿SOUR﻿ album, opened up in a tell-all interview with ﻿GQ﻿ about their relationship. The actor claimed Olivia, quote, “hasn’t spoken to me since ‘Drivers License’ came out” despite his reaching out to her several times.

Olivia hasn’t yet publicly reacted to the interview.

