Olivia Rodrigo to release new single “Good 4 U” on Friday

Erica Hernandez

Olivia Rodrigo will have new music to debut when she performs on Saturday Night Live this weekend.

The “Drivers License” star announced the news via Instagram, writing, “New single ‘good 4 u’ on friday!!! performing it on snl too!!!!” She also revealed the single artwork, which shows her posing in a cheerleader uniform and long black leather gloves next to a trophy in a school hallway

“Good 4 U” is the third single released from Olivia’s forthcoming debut album Sour, following the chart-topping “Drivers License” and its followup, the top 10 single “Deja Vu.” The album is due on May 21.

Olivia will also perform Tuesday at the 2021 Brit Awards, the U.K. equivalent of the Grammys.

