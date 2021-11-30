Olivia Rodrigo, The Weeknd and more win big at Apple Music Awards

Courtesy of Apple Music

Olivia Rodrigo took home several major honors at the third annual Apple Music Awards. The winners, who were selected based on their global influence, will be honored in a ceremony later next month.

Olivia snagged three trophies: Breakthrough Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for SOUR, and Song of the Year, for “drivers license.” The 18-year-old singer called the honor “truly surreal” and declared, “I did my first interview for ‘drivers license’ with Apple Music, and so much has happened since then.”

The Weeknd was awarded the coveted Global Artist of the Year, with Apple singling out the massive success of his After Hours album. The service also highlighted the singer for creating one of the most-Shazamed moments of the year with his Super Bowl Halftime Show performance. The Weeknd said he is “so grateful” for the recognition.

Apple Music also named ﻿H.E.R.﻿ Songwriter of the Year and lauded her ﻿Back of My Mind﻿ album, as well as her Oscar-winning anthem “Fight for You,” which she co-wrote, co-produced and co-composed for Judas and the Black Messiah. H.E.R. said she is “honored and blessed” by the recognition because, “As a young Black and Filipino artist, and a woman who is on the stage giving my all, there’s no doubt that representation is important.”

Five international artists, hailing from Africa, France, Germany, Japan and Russia, were honored with Regional Artist of the Year awards for the impact they had on their home countries. Wizkid, who hails from Africa, is the artist behind the Grammy-nominated song “Essence.”

Apple Music will celebrate its winners starting Tuesday, December 7 by streaming interviews and original content.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.