Olivia Rodrigo teases new music is on the way

Will we step into the new year with new music from Olivia Rodrigo?

The singer recently whipped fans into a frenzy over when to possibly expect her sophomore album. She spoke to fans via her Instagram Story on Wednesday and thanked them for making her one of the most listened-to artists on Spotify this year.

SOUR was crowned this year’s third most-streamed album — globally — while her song “jealousy, jealousy” was one of the top five songs added to playlists that have “they’re a 10” in their title.

To thank fans, Olivia shared some news that seemingly confirmed the wait for new music is about to be over.

“I just wanted to say thank you so much for listening to my music this year. I really, truly couldn’t be more grateful an I’m so excited for next year,” she teased while pretending to look anywhere but the camera.

She finished her message telling fans they should be excited for “all of the new things and the new music that 2023 will bring!”

Fans have taken this as confirmation that a new album is on the horizon. They are also hoping they don’t have to wait too long to hear it.

