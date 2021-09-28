Olivia Rodrigo talks navigating fame “one step at a time”

Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

Olivia Rodrigo is taking her sudden rise to fame “one step at a time.”

The “good 4 u” singer discusses her newfound celebrity in a new cover story with Vogue Singapore.

“It can be really tough on your mental health…” she says. “I’m grateful for the people who like me for me, and keep me separated from all the noise and tabloids or what people are saying about me on social media. That’s always been a top priority.”

“It’s funny how recognition changes everything and also changes nothing in your life,” the 18-year-old adds. “The problems I was having a year ago are still the problems I’m having now, and things that brought me joy a year ago are still the things that bring me joy now. It’s just another aspect of life that you need to learn how to deal with, but it doesn’t change who you are as a person.”

Olivia says one of the most surprising things about fame is finding out who was “genuinely supportive” of her career and who wasn’t, but she leans on her “amazing friends and family” to keep her grounded. That includes her parents.

“They always say, ‘We are so proud of you and all these achievements are incredible, but we would be equally proud of you if you were in school in your hometown,'” she says. “They’re the best and that’s a really important attitude to have.”

