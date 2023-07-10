Olivia Rodrigo sinks her teeth into #1 with “vampire”; Taylor’s in the top 10 with “Cruel Summer”

Geffen Records

Fan reaction to Olivia Rodrigo‘s new single has been love at first bite, as “vampire” debuts at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. This is Olivia’s third number one hit, and her third to debut on top, following “drivers license” and “good 4 u.”

As Billboard reports, “drivers license” was the first single from Olivia’s debut album, SOUR, while “vampire” is the first single from her sophomore album, GUTS. That makes her the first artist ever to have the lead singles from her first two albums debut at number one.

Olivia is now also the only artist born in the 2000s to have multiple number ones on the Hot 100. While other acts in that age range have also topped the chart — including Billie Eilish and The Kid LAROI — Olivia’s the only one who’s done it more than once.

Elsewhere on the chart, Olivia’s idol Taylor Swift has scored her 41st top 10 hit with a song that was first released back in 2019: “Cruel Summer.” The song has been gaining momentum for weeks now, not just because it’s that time of year, but because Taylor’s been performing it as the second song on her Eras Tour, as part of the Lover portion of the show.

“Cruel Summer” is now the fourth top 10 hit from Lover, following “Me!,” “You Need to Calm Down” and “Lover.” It extends Taylor’s record as the female artist with the most top 10 songs of all time.

