Olivia Rodrigo shares what Taylor Swift said to her in handwritten note

JMEnternational/JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo finally met her idol, Taylor Swift, at this week’s BRIT Awards and, on Thursday, revealed what advice the “willow” singer gave to her in a special handwritten note.

“I don’t want to divulge too much because it’s really sweet and personal, but she talks a lot about how, I think, you make your own luck in the world,” Olivia told Billboard in a new cover story. “And when you do kind things to others, good things come your way.”

“I don’t know, she put it so eloquently, and when I say it now… it’s not as cool,” she chuckled.

Olivia is an out and proud Swiftie. So when the Grammy winner called her “my baby” as “drivers license” started making waves on the charts — Olivia had a hard time processing the very much wanted attention.

In an earlier interview with Billboard, she said of Tay’s Twitter shout out, “That truly just made my life. I’m just her biggest fan. But yeah, it’s just incredible. I truly cannot really process all of this.”

Elsewhere in her cover story, Olivia also talks to Billboard about how she’s been adjusting to the limelight after her debut single “Drivers License” became a massive number one hit.

“I have like a month left of senior year, and I’ve sort of been neglecting that,” the singer confessed. “Because I’ve been off making my album, I sort of forgot I was a high school student.”‘

Olivia’s debut album, Sour, is due out May 21 and gave fans another taste by releasing single “good 4 u” at midnight.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.