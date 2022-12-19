Olivia Rodrigo shares original Christmas song she wrote when she was 5

Courtesy Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo proved she always had a love for writing music when she shared an original holiday anthem she created when she was 5.

Olivia released “The Bels” via a clickable link in her newsletter, where fans can exclusively listen to the sweet track. Instead of giving the song a 2022 makeover, the singer chose to keep her original vocals intact.

“Red and green is the Christmas queen/ Make the holidays special to me/ Oh, see the dancing gingerbread dance in your head/ Wait, wait, wait for the bells ring there/ Now, let me hear it out loud/ Santa’s coming to town,” a young Olivia sings.

The singer previously released a clip of the song last year on her Instagram. This is the first time she’s released it in full.

In addition to the surprise single, the hitmaker also penned a holiday message to her fans. The singer noted the Los Angeles weather is getting colder and that she “put my little silver Christmas tree up in my living room.”

Olivia also teased her excitement for the new year, as well as “everything that’s in store.”

This pairs with the message she shared to fans earlier this month confirming new music is on the way. While thanking fans for their support, she said they should be excited for “all of the new things and the new music that 2023 will bring!”

The “drivers license” singer revealed to ﻿ELLE﻿ in March that she is working on her sophomore album. A release date is forthcoming.

