Olivia Rodrigo says her upcoming documentary will include some unreleased music

Olivia Rodrigo is including something extra-special to her upcoming Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film) documentary: new music.

Olivia confirmed to Rolling Stone that her new Disney+ doc, which arrives later this month, will feature a never-before-heard song. She says the track, which is a “still-in-progress iPhone demo” that didn’t make it onto her SOUR album, will play during the end credits.

“I was listening to some of them and heard it and thought, ‘Oh, it’s kind of good!,'” she explained. “With the film, I wanted people to have a new bit of Sour content with it.”

Olivia explained that she feels the doc will help send off her current “era” and allow her to transition to her next phase. “It felt like a closing chapter for me,” the Grammy nominee said. “When you put out an album or put out singles, they take on an entirely different meaning. I think that’s the beautiful part about music. It was really interesting to go back and watch footage of when the songs are kind of beginning to form. I think there’s magic to that creative process, and they’re really fond memories in my life.”

So, what’s next for Olivia? She teased, “I’m so, so excited to put out new music and to create the next set of worlds.” The “drivers license” singer is hard at work on her second album and aims to have it mostly completed before she sets off on her sold-out tour, which kicks off April 2.

Just last month, Olivia told Billboard she’s already come up with “a title… and a few songs” for her forthcoming album.

Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film) premieres March 25 on Disney+.

