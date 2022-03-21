Olivia Rodrigo says “fingers crossed” she’ll win a Grammy “one day”

ABC

Olivia Rodrigo has seven chances to win a Grammy next month, but she’s not taking anything for granted.

Appearing on ABC’s Good Morning America on Monday, Olivia told ABC’s Juju Chang that she “hasn’t even begun to process” the fact that she’s nominated for Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year, plus a bunch of other categories. “It’s that crazy?” she said of her nominations.

But when asked if there’s one thing in her career she’d like to accomplish, Olivia said, “Oh my Gosh…I mean, I would love to win a Grammy one day. We’ll see if it happens, fingers crossed.”

Olivia will find out April 3 if her dream of winning comes true. Meanwhile, Olivia also spoke on GMA about her frustration with those who’ve tried to compare her to other female artists, or put her down for allegedly “copying” other artists’ songs.

“I think sometimes when you’re, especially, a young woman in the industry, I think people are so quick to compare you to people or be like, ‘Oh she’s the next this’ or ‘She’s this mixed with this,'” Olivia told Chang. “And I just kinda wanna be me and do my own thing and write songs that resonate with who I am as a person.”

Olivia’s Disney+ documentary Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film) debuts on Friday.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.