Olivia Rodrigo raves over Beyoncé’s 2010 Grammy performance: “I remember watching it like 25 times”

Olivia Rodrigo was in elementary school when ﻿Beyoncé took over the Grammy’s stage in 2010 to belt out her hit “If I Was a Boy.”

12 years later, Olivia will experience a full circle moment when she will not only take the Grammys stage, but vie for seven awards for her debut studio album, ﻿SOUR﻿. Olivia explained how transformative Bey’s performance was for her, recalling to People, “I remember watching it like 25 times, being so enamored with her.”

The 19-year-old singer added, “It’s so crazy that, maybe one day, a younger girl’s going to watch my performance many times and think that it’s cool. That’s the dream. That’s all I want.”

Olivia is up for several major awards on Sunday, including Album of the Year. She said of her studio debut, “The process of making SOUR, and putting it out in the world really challenged me, and I’ve grown so much, and I’ve learned so much more about myself… I definitely feel like I am a more confident person today because of it.”

The “brutal” singer revisited making her breakthrough album in the recently premiered Disney+ doc Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u﻿, and said making it was “super nostalgic” for her. “It was all kind of about revisiting this past era of my life, and closing that chapter,” she noted.

In addition to nostalgia, Olivia also looks at the heartbreak that inspired that album in a new light and dives into what she was feeling at the time.

The documentary also includes a never-before-heard demo that she co-wrote with producer ﻿Daniel Nigro﻿. Olivia recalled feeling “so sad” when making that song. “And I’m still not over it,” she added, saying she wrote the song when she saw her ex “with someone else, which was devastating to me.”

