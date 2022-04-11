Olivia Rodrigo named Songwriter of the Year, “Levitating” is Song of the Year at ASCAP Pop Music Awards

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Olivia Rodrigo is the Songwriter of the Year. That’s according to the performance-rights organization ASCAP, which has handed out its annual Pop Music Awards.

Olivia, who just won several Grammys and Kids’ Choice Awards, won Songwriter of the Year because of the success of the songs from her debut album, SOUR: specifically, “drivers license,” “deja vu” and “good 4 u.”

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa‘s hit “Levitating” has been named the ASCAP Pop Music Awards’ Song of the Year, thanks to its status as one of the longest-charting Billboard Hot 100 Hits of All Time.

ASCAP also honored a list of songs as ‘Most Performed,’ based on data from terrestrial and satellite radio, as well as on-demand audio streams, provided by Luminate, formerly PMRC Data. Those songs include Silk Sonic‘s “Leave the Door Open,” Duncan Laurence‘s “Arcade,” Maroon 5′s “Beautiful Mistakes,” Justin Bieber‘s “Peaches,” The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears,” and Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI‘s “Stay.”

The winners will be celebrated starting April 11 through April 14 on ASCAP’s Instagram, Twitter and Facebook feeds.

