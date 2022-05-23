Olivia Rodrigo marks ‘SOUR’ one-year anniversary; says it’s “impossible” to sum up “how much this album means to me”

Geffen

Olivia Rodrigo spent the weekend celebrating the one-year anniversary of her smash debut album SOUR, which arrived May 21, 2021.

“It is impossible for me to sum up in words how much this album means to me and how grateful I am to have gotten the privilege to make it and watch it exist in the world,” Olivia wrote on Instagram, thanking her musical collaborator, Dan Nigro, for “believing in me more than anyone.” She also thanked “everyone who has embraced my 17-year-old lamentations and forever changed my life in the process.”

Olivia’s words captioned a slideshow of photos and videos of scenes from the past year, including her winning night at the Grammys, her original diary entry in which she wrote that she “got my drivers license today,” a clip from her video, and scenes of fans in the audience singing along with her.

In addition, Olivia created an Instagram Reel that takes fans backstage at her show at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall. In the video, she reflects on her incredible year, noting, “I always had this hypothesis that music that was super-vulnerable and honest would always cut through, no matter what it was about or who was singing it.”

“I think for me, SOUR just kind of reaffirmed that belief and made me believe in, like, the universality of music,” the 19-year-old star added.

This week, Olivia wraps up the North American leg of her SOUR tour in San Francisco. She’ll start the European leg in June.

