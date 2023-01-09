Olivia Rodrigo marks second anniversary of “drivers license” with new music tease

Geffen/Interscope

Sunday, January 8 marked the two-year anniversary of the release of Olivia Rodrigo‘s “drivers license,” which quickly took over the world and made her a global star. She marked the milestone by teasing that her next era is well underway.

On her Instagram Story on Sunday, Olivia posted footage of herself and her musical collaborator Dan Nigro headbanging to a song, but you can only hear some piano chords being played.

“working on so many new songs I’m excited to show u! thank u for everything,” she captioned the video.

In her Spotify Wrapped video message back in November, Olivia also teased her next era, saying, “I’m so excited for next year, and all of the new things and new music that 2023 will bring.”

Whatever she releases will be the follow-up to her smash 2021 debut album SOUR, which topped the charts for weeks, spun off a string of hit singles and won her multiple awards, including three Grammys.

