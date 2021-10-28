Olivia Rodrigo leads nominations for 2021 American Music Awards

The nominations for the 2021 American Music Awards were announced Thursday morning and first-time nominee Olivia Rodrigo leads the pack with a total of seven nods.
Olivia scored a nomination in the coveted Artist of the Year category, where she’ll be up against Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, BTS, Drake and The Weeknd. Taylor currently holds the record for the most career AMA wins, at 32.
The Weeknd is the second-most nominated artist this year with with six nominations, followed close behind by Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and R&B singer Giveon, with five apiece.
The 2021 American Music Awards will take place Sunday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. ET. The ceremony will broadcast live on ABC.
Here’s a list of the nominees in some of the major categories:
Artist of the Year
Taylor Swift
Ariana Grande
The Weeknd
Olivia Rodrigo
BTS
Drake
Favorite Trending Song
Erica Banks, “Buss It”
Måneskin, “Beggin”
Megan Thee Stallion, “Body”
Olivia Rodrigo, “Drivers License”
Popp Hunna, “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)”
New Artist of the Year
24kGoldn
Giveon
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo
The Kid LAROI
Collaboration of the Year
24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DAKITI”
Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon “Peaches”
Favorite Male Pop Artist
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Favorite Female Pop Artist
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Favorite Pop Duo or Group
AJR
BTS
Glass Animals
Maroon 5
Silk Sonic
Favorite Pop Album
Ariana Grande, positions
Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia
Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR
Taylor Swift, evermore
The Kid LAROI, F*CK LOVE
Favorite Pop Song
BTS, “Butter”
Doja Cat feat. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Olivia Rodrigo, “drivers license”
The Weekend & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears (Remix)”
