Olivia Rodrigo honors Alanis Morissette at Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony

ABC

It was a big night for ﻿Alanis Morissette, who is officially the latest inductee into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame.

﻿Billboard ﻿reports the ceremony was held Saturday night at Massey Hall in Toronto. Alanis was saluted by Olivia Rodrigo, who told the crowd about the moment she listened to Jagged Little Pill for the first time and how it made her feel.

“My life was completely changed,” Olivia said of listening to the landmark album when she was 13. “Alanis’ songwriting was unlike anything I’d ever heard before and I haven’t heard anything quite like it since. And that voice — fierce and tender and sometimes funny and playful. I became hooked for life.”

“Alanis captured the anger, the grief and the love of the human experience better than anyone. Her songs unite people and empower people and help them heal,” Olivia continued. “Alanis, you’re a trailblazer and you’ve inspired an entire generation of uncompromising, radically honest songwriting.”

Alanis’ acceptance speech ran 12 minutes long. In it, she revealed writing songs is — quite possibly — her least favorite part of making music.

“The songwriting process for me is just so hyper present. It’s like a receptivity muscle that has to be cultivated because I hate writing, by the way; it’s the worst,” she quipped. “So when I sit down to write, it’s that sort of daunting, torturous excitement, giddiness, and it’s incumbent upon me to just stop and listen and then hear it, heed it, write it, share it.”

Olivia and Alanis also celebrated on Instagram by posing together for a sweet photo.

The other inductees in Alanis’ class are Bryan Adams, David Foster, Jim Vallance and Daniel Lavoie.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.