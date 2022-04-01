Olivia Rodrigo goes from the Grammy Museum to the Grammy stage

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo is up for a whopping seven Grammys on Sunday night, including Album, Record and Song of the Year and Best New Artist. And according to Olivia, she’s kind of been preparing for this moment for years.

“Ugh, it’s so crazy,” Olivia told ABC News about her nominations. “I have always looked forward to the Grammys, since I was like 12 years old.”

“I would watch every year with my mom,” she adds. “And I used to live really close to the Grammy Museum when I was probably 14 years old and I would go every weekend and make my mom come with me, just because I was so enamored with it and loved learning about all the artists.”

“To be nominated is just one of the most surreal things ever,” notes Olivia. And even though the chart-topping “drivers license” star is booked to sing on the show, she says even attending the ceremony will be a huge thrill for her.

“I’m just so excited to go,” she tells ABC News. “I’ve always wanted to go, and so it’s so crazy that I, you know, [am] going and now performing too — that’s crazy!”

The Grammys air Sunday night on CBS live from Las Vegas, and Olivia’s got the chance to make Grammy history depending on her wins. For example, if she wins all seven of the Grammys for which she’s nominated, she’ll become the female artist with the most Grammy wins in a single night.

In addition, if Olivia wins Album, Record and Song of the Year and Best New Artist, she’ll be one of only three artists ever to sweep those four major categories in one night, along with Billie Eilish and Christopher Cross.

