Olivia Rodrigo gives Taylor Swift another writing credit on ‘SOUR’

JMEnternational/JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo has just given her idol Taylor Swift another songwriting credit on one of her songs, according to Rolling Stone.

Olivia has reportedly added Taylor, Jack Antonoff and St. Vincent as co-writers on her track “Deja Vu,” because the song apparently borrows its bridge from Taylor’s “Cruel Summer.”

The 18-year-old previously told Rolling Stone that the yelling on the bridge of the song was inspired by the Lover track.

“Deja Vu” is the second single off Olivia’s debut album, SOUR. It’s also the second track off the album that gives Taylor some credit. As previously reported, a song on the album called “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back” is credited to both Taylor and Antonoff because it interpolates Taylor’s song “New Year’s Day,” off her 2017 album, Reputation.

