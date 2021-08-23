Olivia Rodrigo expresses her teen angst in “brutal” music video

JMEnternational/JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo has released the music video for her teenage angst anthem, “brutal.”

The visual, directed by Petra Collins, plays out like a Gen Z fever dream. It features Olivia as a bunch of different characters — including a ballerina, a TV anchor and a social media star — while sporting a variety of face filters.

“brutal music vid out now!!!!” Olivia tweeted Monday. “had so much fun making this with my genius friend Petra Collins and I’m so stoked it’s out in the world!!!! hope u love!”

“Brutal” is the latest song off Olivia’s debut album, SOUR.

