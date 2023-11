Olivia Rodrigo performs the theme song for the new movie The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

She has dropped the music video for the track!

The 20-year-old singer released the song while attending the red carpet premiere for the movie on Monday night (November 13) at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

