Olivia Rodrigo drops angry punk rock banger “good 4 u”

Next week Olivia Rodrigo drops her debut album Sour and, on Friday, the 18-year-old actress gave fans another taste by releasing her vengeful banger “good 4 u.”

The single follows the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star’s prior single, “Deja Vu,” but this new offering marks a major departure from the sound fans came to expect from her.

While “Drivers License” was a sorrowful ballad and “Deja Vu” was a pop-infused breakup song, “good 4 u” sees Olivia playing the jilted ex and embodying the raw anger that comes with a broken heart.

“Good 4 u” borrows themes from Alanis Morissette‘s “You Oughta Know” and Joan Jett‘s “I Hate Myself for Loving You,” marrying the rage and frustration that comes with an ex moving on while being unable to do the same.

“Well, good for you, you look happy and healthy / Not me, if you ever cared to ask / Good for you, you’re doin’ great out there without me / Baby, God, I wish that I could do that / I’ve lost my mind, I’ve spent the night cryin’ on the floor of my bathroom / But you’re so unaffected, I really don’t get it / But I guess good for you,” Olivia belts out in the shrill chorus.

The actress released a companion music video, which depicts her as a queen bee cheerleader who appears to be on a mission to seek revenge against her ex — such as buying gasoline and rolling on some black latex gloves — when, in actuality, she sets her flooded bedroom on fire and dances around before disappearing into a lake.

Sour is due out next Friday, May 21.

