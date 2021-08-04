Olivia Rodrigo dishes on her weirdest fan encounter so far

Erica Hernandez

Olivia Rodrigo rose to pop music stardom during the pandemic, so she hasn’t had too many in-person fan encounters yet. But in a new interview with GQ, the 18-year-old dishes on what was probably her weirdest one yet.

“Someone came up to me the other day and was like, ‘Sorry if this is weird, but I had sex to the entirety of your album,’” Olivia recounts. “And I was like, ‘What the f***? That’s crazy.’ That was the weirdest experience I’ve ever had.”

She says she was “flattered, of course,” but also a little confused by the choice, given that her album, SOUR, is largely about heartbreak.

“I appreciate that she was bold enough to come up to me and tell me that too,” Olivia adds. “I was like, ‘You want to have sex to the breakup songs?’”

As for her own love life, Olivia is not quite so bold to spill details publicly. Her first single, “Drivers License,” stirred up online rumors of a love triangle between her, Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter.

“It was really hard for me to watch people on TikTok and stuff that dissects my 17-year-old love life,” Olivia tells the mag. “That was really weird.”

Olivia, who’s now reportedly dating producer Adam Faze, says she now makes sure to limit her time on social media. “You’re literally not meant to know what everyone is saying about you at all times,” she says.

