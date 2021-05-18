Olivia Rodrigo debuts hotline for fans to get snippet of her upcoming album, ‘Sour’

Geffen Records

Can’t wait for Olivia Rodrigo‘s new album to come out? Well, you’re in luck because the singer has created a hotline for fans to hear a snippet of it before its official release.

During a commercial break for Saturday Night Live, where she made her debut as a musical guest, the 18-year-old singer premiered a promo inviting fans to call the Sour heartbreak hotline, at 323-622-SOUR(7687).

“Suffer from a broken heart? Do you eat strawberry ice cream at every meal? Do you want to scream real loud?” the promo asks. “The next time you’re heartbroken, don’t get sweet. Get Sour by Olivia Rodrigo.”

When fans dial the number, a greeting from Rodrigo plays before the caller is given a “free taste,” or snippets, of the 11 songs from the upcoming album, including her previously released chart-topping singles “drivers license,” “deja vu,” and “good 4 u.”

Oliva Rodrigo’s debut album Sour drops Friday, May 21.

