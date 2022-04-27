Olivia Rodrigo, Adele and Selena Gomez honored in People’s “The Beautiful Issue”

Jim Dyson/Redferns

People magazine has finalized its list of the celebrities it says are the most beautiful inside and out, and among the names are Olivia Rodrigo, Adele and Selena Gomez.

For Olivia, the magazine hailed the 19-year-old singer for shaking up the Grammy Awards with her breakthrough debut album SOUR. “The process of making SOUR and putting it out in the world really challenged me, and I’ve grown so much, and I’ve learned so much more about myself,” she told the outlet. “I’m a more confident person because of it.”

Right behind her in the issue is Adele, who was highlighted for her massively successful fourth studio album, ﻿30﻿. The 15-time Grammy winner said making the heartbreak album “was all of our journey, not just mine,” and that she is “very proud of myself for sticking to my guns and putting out an album that was about something so personal to me.”

As previously reported, the pandemic delayed her hotly anticipated album and, despite its November release, it went on to become the best-selling album of 2021.

As for Selena, the 29-year-old makes the list because of her efforts to speak out against harmful beauty standards and their effects on mental health. She said of her Rare Beauty brand, “Beauty really does come from how you feel about yourself… I want to celebrate everyone’s uniqueness.” The Only Murders in the Building star was also saluted for her music and producing career.

The issue, which has Dame Helen Mirren gracing the cover, hits the newsstands on Friday. The magazine will also celebrate beautiful friendships, celebrity pets and more.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.