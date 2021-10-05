Olivia Rodrigo addresses criticism of her music’s originality: “All music is inspired by each other”

Josefina Santos/Teen Vogue

Olivia Rodrigo has added artists including Taylor Swift and Paramore to the songwriting credits of a few of her SOUR tracks. In a new cover story with Teen Vogue, the 18-year-old addresses the criticism surrounding her music’s originality.

“I think it’s disappointing to see people take things out of context and discredit any young woman’s work,” Olivia says. “But at the end of the day I’m just really proud and happy to say that my job is being a songwriter.

“All music is inspired by each other,” she adds. “Obviously, I write all of my lyrics from my heart and my life first. I came up with the lyrics and the melody for ‘good 4 u’ one morning in the shower.”

In August, Olivia added Paramore’s Hayley Williams and ex-guitarist Joshua Farro as co-writers on the track for its similarities to “Misery Business.”

She previously added Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff and St. Vincent as co-writers on her track “Deja Vu,” because the song apparently borrows its bridge from Taylor’s “Cruel Summer.” She also added Taylor and Jack to her song “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back,” because it interpolates Taylor’s song, “New Year’s Day.”

“Every single artist is inspired by artists who have come before them,” Olivia says. “It’s sort of a fun, beautiful sharing process. Nothing in music is ever new. There’s four chords in every song. That’s the fun part — trying to make that your own.”

