Olivia Newton-John to be honored in new documentary about her life

The late Olivia Newton-John‘s memory will live on in a new documentary about her life.

Variety reports filmmaker R.J. Cutler is developing a film, via his company This Machine, about the legendary star. The movie will explore not only her life and career, but also the impact of her advocacy work. Newton-John championed several causes throughout her life, such as cancer awareness, climate change and animal welfare.

This Machine has obtained the rights to catalogs of Newton-John’s music and life to create the film. It also partnered with Primary Wave, a music publisher, for the documentary.

Cutler previously helmed Apple TV+’s documentary ﻿Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry, which was nominated for several Emmys and was up for Best Music Documentary at the Critics’ Choice Awards. He is also directing the upcoming Disney+ movie ﻿Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances and the Years That Made His Legend.

The documentary about Newton-John has not been titled; a release date has not been announced. Additionally, a director has not yet been attached to the project.

Newton-John died August 8, 2022, after a yearslong battle with cancer. She was 73.

